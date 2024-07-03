Keep Your Pets Safe This 4th of July Weekend

Fireworks, picnics, and July 4 celebrations can be great fun for people but terrifying for pets. It’s important to take care of their welfare this Thursday by observing some of the recommendations given by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Fireworks, especially, can frighten animals and may cause them to run away. Holiday food can be unhealthy if they are fed scraps or find leftovers. Summer heat and travel may be dangerous so take these precautions to keep your pet safe:

• Identification tags. Make sure cats and dogs have identification tags on their collars with up-to-date contact information. If you have horses, use a safety halter to store this information.

• Microchipping. Have your veterinarian microchip your pets, which can improve your chances of getting them back if they run away. Take a current photo to help identify each pet.

• Secure your yard. Make sure all fencing is intact and choose the safest area for your pets if your neighbors set off fireworks.

If you are planning July 4 celebrations:

• Leave pets at home. If you are attending a barbecue or fireworks display, leave pets at home. Unfamiliar surroundings coupled with loud noises can severely frighten them.

• Crate when home. Consider placing your pets in a crate or safe, escape-proof room. Make sure that your guests understand that you have pets and ask them to be vigilant.

• Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended. According to the ASPCA, if your pets ingest these beverages, they can become weak, severely depressed and even go into a coma. They could even die from respiratory failure.

• Keep citronella candles, insect coils and tiki torch oil products out of reach. If ingested, these products can cause severe harm to the stomach and central nervous system.

• Avoid giving pets table scraps. Keep them on their normal diet. And make sure to keep them away from these common foods that are toxic.

• Be careful of the heat. NEVER leave pets unattended in a car during summer months and remember that too much sun, heat and humidity can be lethal to animals. Make sure if they are outside, that they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water. Know the signs of heat stress.

After the celebrations, check your yard for any leftover debris before allowing pets to outside to play. This includes anything food-related including bones, eating utensils or other dangerous substances for pets. Even if you don’t set off fireworks, debris can find its way onto your property.