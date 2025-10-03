Jane Goodall's 10 Healthy Habits to Boost Longevity

Jane Goodall, the iconic primatologist who inspired the world with her lifelong work in conservation, animal welfare, and protecting the planet, passed away on October 1 at age 91.

While genetics played a role — both of her parents lived to 94 — Goodall’s lifestyle choices also supported her health and vitality. She worked tirelessly into her 80s and 90s, traveling up to 300 days a year to spread her message of hope. Her longevity offers lessons for us all.

Here are 10 habits that contributed to Goodall's long, healthy life:

1. A Strong Sense of Purpose

Goodall’s mission never wavered. Research shows that having a sense of purpose is linked to lower rates of depression, greater resilience, and longer life. According to The Healthy, she actually worked harder in her later years, traveling 300 days a year, to spread her message of hope.

2. Optimism

In her 2021 book, The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Goodall shared reasons for optimism — even when facing climate change and other daunting global challenges.

3. Time in Nature

Spending countless hours in forests observing chimpanzees, Goodall benefited from what science now confirms: exposure to green spaces improves sleep, lowers blood pressure, reduces chronic disease risk, and even lengthens life expectancy, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

4. Walking Daily

Goodall's fieldwork meant hours of trekking through rugged terrain, giving her a natural full-body workout. She kept active throughout her life — even during her speaking tours. “I think the most important thing is to keep active, and to hope that your mind stays active,” she said in 2010.

5. Plant-Based Diet

Goodall championed a mostly plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes, while minimizing animal products. She credited her diet with maintaining her vitality. Studies confirm that plant-based eating lowers the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

6. Cultivating Calm

“I’ve cultivated a way that I don’t get stressed very often,” she said in a 2017 interview. Her calm demeanor came from meditation, mindfulness, and years of quietly waiting, notebook in hand, for chimpanzees in the forest.

7. Love of Animals

Though best known for her groundbreaking work with primates, Goodall adored dogs. She said they gave her unconditional love — joy and comfort that nurtured her emotional well-being.

8. Practicing Self-Care

Despite a hectic schedule, Goodall recognized the importance of maintaining balance in life. She made time to care for herself physically and mentally. “It’s not selfish,” she wrote in her Good for All newsletter, stressing the importance of balance.

9. Building Strong Relationships

Although her early work was solitary, she later surrounded herself with trusted colleagues and the young people in her Roots & Shoots program. Decades of research, including the Harvard Longevity Study, show that close relationships are one of the strongest predictors of a long life.

10. Living Simply

Goodall valued simplicity. She carried her own tea kettle so she could make tea anywhere, avoided hotel housekeeping, and minimized possessions. Gratitude for life’s small comforts, along with reduced clutter, is linked to better physical and mental health.