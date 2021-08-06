8 Delicious Ways to Boost Your Immune System

Now is the time to boost your immune system. As the Delta variant spreads and experts say there is an uptick of colds and other viruses, building a strong defense against invading pathogens has never been more important. By giving your body the right nutrients to keep your immune system strong, you can dodge viral attacks and disease.

Chronic inflammation may be the root cause of many of our dreaded diseases. The four horsemen of the medical apocalypse — coronary disease, diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer’s — may be riding the same steed — inflammation, say experts at Harvard Medical School.

Therefore, it is important to eat foods that both boost the immune system and lower inflammation.

Susan Levin, a registered dietitian and director of nutrition for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, adds that we should “eat the colors of the rainbow” to boost the immune system and reduce the risk of disease.

“The pigments that give fruits and vegetables their bright colors represent a variety of protective compounds. Eating plant-based foods plays an important role in reducing the risk for breast, prostate and other forms of cancer,” she says.

According to The Beet, eating as many immune boosting foods as you can every day while shunning the foods that cause inflammation can tilt the odds in your favor when bullet-proofing your body against disease-causing pathogens. Avoid processed meat, excess sugar, and overly processed foods that weaken your army of defenses. Instead, load up your plate with these foods that boost immunity and reduce inflammation: