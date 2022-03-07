6 Natural ACE Inhibitors That Lower Blood Pressure

The incidence of heart attack, stroke, myocarditis, hypertension, and other cardiovascular conditions is rising. And one of the most effective categories of medications to treat these diseases are angiotensin-converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors. According to MedShadow, a nonprofit organization that weighs the risk and benefits of medications, one in two Americans has hypertension, and about 87 million of them are prescribed a medication to help control it. ACE inhibitors are among the most common drugs prescribed in the U.S., and like any medication, these drugs can cause serious side effects.

The blood pressure drugs work by blocking the angiotensin-converting enzyme, which then relaxes blood vessels and increases the amount of blood your heart pumps so that it doesn’t have to work as hard. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine side effects are rare but could include nausea, dizziness, dry cough, fatigue, and loss of taste.

There are several natural ACE inhibitors you can try with the guidance of your healthcare practitioner. Never stop taking any medication or make any changes to your prescription plan until you have discussed alternatives with your physician.