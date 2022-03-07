6 Natural ACE Inhibitors That Lower Blood Pressure

The incidence of heart attack, stroke, myocarditis, hypertension, and other cardiovascular conditions is rising. And one of the most effective categories of medications to treat these diseases are angiotensin-converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors. According to MedShadow, a nonprofit organization that weighs the risk and benefits of medications, one in two Americans has hypertension, and about 87 million of them are prescribed a medication to help control it. ACE inhibitors are among the most common drugs prescribed in the U.S., and like any medication, these drugs can cause serious side effects.
The blood pressure drugs work by blocking the angiotensin-converting enzyme, which then relaxes blood vessels and increases the amount of blood your heart pumps so that it doesn’t have to work as hard. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine side effects are rare but could include nausea, dizziness, dry cough, fatigue, and loss of taste.
There are several natural ACE inhibitors you can try with the guidance of your healthcare practitioner. Never stop taking any medication or make any changes to your prescription plan until you have discussed alternatives with your physician.
- Garlic. According to Suzy Cohen, a licensed pharmacist and expert in natural therapies, this herb contains gamma-glutamylcysteine, which is a natural ACE inhibitor. If you don’t want to eat the pungent herb, then try a supplement like Kyolic Aged Garlic extract that has solid research behind it.
- Grape seed extract. “The delicious grapes and their skins show ACE inhibition, and you can also find dietary supplements of grape seed extract,” says Cohen. “The supplements will work tons better than the food itself. In a study evaluating the benefits, grape seed extract significantly reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure over six weeks.”
- Pomegranate juice. A study that appeared in the National Library of Medicine found that pomegranate juice inhibited ACE activity and reduced systolic blood pressure.
- Indian gooseberry. “This is one of the strongest herbal ACE inhibitors,” says Cohen. An eight-week study conducted in 2020 found this herb, also known by the name of “amla” in medical literature, helped improve medication therapy prescribed to people with uncontrolled hypertension.
- Mushrooms. Lion’s mane and reishi mushrooms are powerful ACE inhibitors. “Taking a comprehensive medicinal mushroom blend that includes these two mushrooms may be useful for your immune system, as well as your cardiovascular system,” says Cohen.
- Whey protein. Whey is a byproduct of the cheese-making process and contains a mixture of proteins, vitamins, and minerals. It’s commonly used as a body-building supplement, but whey protein may improve cardiovascular health. Several studies have shown that proteins in whey have ACE inhibiting properties.
