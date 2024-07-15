How to Stay Hydrated in Hot Weather

It’s important to stay hydrated during scorching temperatures, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors. But it is difficult to know how much more you need to drink, and which fluids are best, during the hotter weather.

When you sweat, you lose precious electrolytes, says The Washington Post. Electrolytes are chemicals that regulate nerve and muscle function, hydrate the body, balance blood acidity and pressure, and help rebuild damaged tissue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises drinking an 8-ounce cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes when working outside in the heat. Drinking in short intervals is more effective than downing a gallon of water in one sitting, say experts, to keep you hydrated.

But if you are going to be exerting yourself for long periods of time outdoors in this scorching weather, consider supplementing your water intake with an electrolyte drink. Drinking water alone cannot replenish the electrolytes lost through sweating. Choose electrolyte beverages that have lower levels of sugar and caffeine. Sugar, caffeine and alcohol dehydrate the body.

According to Tammy Lakatos Shames and Lyssie Lakatos, known as the Nutrition Twins, it’s never too early to stay on top of hydration.

“We tell our clients to wake up and immediately start hydrating with 16 ounces of water. They make a habit of this, even on days when it’s not hot,” they tell Newsmax. “It’s also important to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis, especially in the heat, since they help with hydration and keeping electrolyte levels balanced.”

Drinking beverages with electrolytes can help the body stay hydrated and absorb water into our cells, boosting mental acuity and energy levels. When looking for electrolyte drinks, the main ingredients to focus on are sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and chloride, since these are lost in sweat and need to be replenished, say the experts. Mineral water is a good source of electrolytes and can be an excellent choice to help you stay hydrated in hot weather.

“We like Trace Minerals electrolytes and most of our clients keep the travel drops on hand for hot days or when they are out and about,” advise the Nutrition Twins.

According to the Post, it’s important not to overdo water or a sports drink so that you don’t dilute your body’s sodium levels. The Cleveland Clinic recommends drinking one or two electrolyte drinks and then switching to water if you are still thirsty.

Everyone’s hydration needs are different. If you have a medical condition or take medication that could affect how your body processes liquids, check with your healthcare provider for the best solution for your hydration needs.