How to Protect Your Mental Health After a Disaster

As Florida residents are still trying to clean up from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, now Milton is set to hit as a category 5 hurricane. And hurricane season is not over yet.

Natural disasters, like any traumatic events, can leave us shattered mentally, as well as physically and financially. According to the American Psychiatric Association, some people may experience distressing thoughts, feelings and even physical symptoms following such an event.

Others can develop more severe psychiatric disorders, like depression and anxiety as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to NPR, researchers have found that despair and suicide spike after major disasters. Practicing self-care is critical for both mental and physical well-being.

Here are some expert tips:

• Take care of your body. Eat, sleep, hydrate and get regular exercise.

• Avoid turning to alcohol, tobacco or drugs to ease anxiety or other symptoms. Ultimately, using these substances will make it more difficult to cope with your feelings in the long run. More information can be found on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website. Call or text: 1-800-985-5990.

• Find ways to relax. Breathing exercise, meditation, and listening to soothing music can help. Take breaks from your chores and try to participate in activities you enjoy.

• Try to be social. Gather with neighbors and friends and offer to help others. This helps you regain a sense of normality and purpose.

• Stay informed. Learn what local healthcare and other resources are available and share that information with others.

• Acknowledge your feelings. It’s normal to have “good” days and “bad” days as a natural form of recovery.

• Get help from a healthcare professional. If you are having trouble functioning or your distress remains high after several weeks, reach out for help. Contact a clergy member, counselor or doctor, advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional resources include:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call 988, text 988, or chat at https://988lifeline.org/.

Crisis Text Line: text HOME to 741741 to connect with a volunteer crisis counselor