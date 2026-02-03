HPV Vaccination Could Cut Cervical Cancer Screenings

American women might need only two to three cervical cancer screenings their entire lives if HPV vaccination becomes more widespread, a new study says.

Women vaccinated against HPV between the ages of 12 to 24 likely need a Pap test about every 15 to 25 years, researchers estimate in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“For women who received the vaccine by age 30, a far less intensive (that is, longer intervals between screening and fewer lifetime tests) cervical cancer screening program would be more cost-effective and cause less harm than the current recommendation of screening every five years,” concluded the research team led by Kine Pedersen, an associate professor of health management and health economics at the University of Oslo in Norway.

However, these projections are based on Norway, where women have had access to the HPV vaccine since 2009 and vaccination at a young age is routine.

The U.S. would need to increase its vaccination rates considerably for current cervical cancer screening guidelines to change, said Dr. Marina Frimer, director of clinical cancer research at Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Rego Park in New York state.

“Overall, the study does an excellent job in evaluating the need for screening in a very well-vaccinated population – in Norway,” Frimer said. “However, to be able to apply the study results, other populations would need the same rigorous vaccination efforts, especially in the United States, where vaccination rates are much lower.”

Vaccination rates in Norway are above 90%, she noted.

“HPV vaccination rates in the U.S. are approximately 60% for patients receiving a second dose of the HPV vaccine," Frimer added.

In the U.S., the HPV vaccine is recommended for both girls and boys at 11 or 12 years old, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s also recommended that everyone up through age 26 get the vaccine, if they didn’t get it while younger.

Virtually all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, according to the National Cancer Institute. There are 12 high-risk types of HPV but two strains, HPV 16 and HPV 18, are responsible for most HPV-related cancers.

U.S. guidelines recommend cervical cancer screening every three to five years starting at 21, the CDC says. The American Cancer Society recommends starting at age 25.

To see whether HPV vaccination might affect how often women need cervical cancer screening, researchers tracked women in Norway vaccinated between ages 12 and 30.

The researchers considered two different types of vaccine — one targeting HPV 16 and HPV 18, and another targeting nine types.

Results showed that with effective HPV vaccination, many fewer cervical cancer screenings would be needed.

“For women vaccinated at age 25 to 30 years (using either vaccine type), the number of lifetime screening tests could be reduced from nine (current recommendation) to five, with screening occurring at 10-year intervals starting at age 25 years,” researchers wrote.

“For women vaccinated between ages 12 and 24 years (either vaccine type), the preferred strategies further reduced the number of lifetime screening tests to two or three by delaying the age to start screening and extending the intervals between screening,” the team continued.

U.S. guidelines regarding cervical cancer screening are already starting to loosen as a result of the HPV vaccine, noted an accompanying editorial co-written by Dr. Nicolas Wentzensen, a deputy director with the National Cancer Institute.

“In the United States, the most recent American Cancer Society guidelines increased the age at first screening from 21 to 25 years in response to the declining prevalence of HPV, precancer and cancer in the youngest age groups,” the editorial said.

However, Frimer said it’s too soon to completely relax America’s stance toward cervical cancer screening.

"HPV vaccination is effective because when received early on, especially prior to sexual intercourse, women have a much lower rate of developing HPV effects in the future, such as cervical or vaginal dysplasia, and cancer,” she said.

“However, many women, especially in the United States, are not vaccinated until much later,” Frimer said. “Although there is some benefit in vaccinating women who have already developed HPV infection, the rates of success are lower. Therefore, this report is most applicable in a highly vaccinated population. In the United States, rigorous HPV screening is still necessary."

Could the U.S. cut back on screening?

"I think that if we were to provide population-based vaccination as it is done in, for example, Norway, we would be very successful in being able to cut back on screening,” Frimer said. “Unfortunately, at this time, we're not ready to do so. HPV screening, Pap smear evaluations and gynecologic exams are extremely important on a regular basis."