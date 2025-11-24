Timely Tips to Ease Holiday Stress

A large majority of Americans feel overwhelmed during the holidays, with an American Psychological Association survey finding that 89% of adults report feeling stressed. But there are ways you can minimize anxiety and tap into the joyous bounty of the season.

Expert tips:

• Set boundaries. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends giving yourself more grace and space by setting boundaries. Don’t say “yes” to everything that is asked of you. Make realistic holiday plans and to-do lists and let go of the rest. Practice deep breathing before each task and remember to include self-care. There may be pressure to be everything to everyone but remember that you are also important, says Judy Kuriansky, co-author of Resilient Health. Schedule a massage, set aside a cozy reading chair, and spend time in nature during this busy season.

• Don’t overeat or drink too much alcohol. Moderation is key, so avoid peer pressure to overindulge. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

• Enjoy family on your terms. While it can be joyful to spend time with family members, often it can also be stressful. Feel free to take breaks, go for a walk, or spend time alone to regain your composure.

• Keep conversations light. Everyone has an opinion, but to avoid conflict during holiday gatherings, it may be necessary to set ground rules to avoid division and tension. Take a break if your efforts to minimize conflict are not successful.

• Connect with others. Team up with a family member or friend to grocery shop and cook. Working together helps ease the stress of holiday entertainment. Enlist the help of guests to serve and clean up at mealtimes and don’t be afraid to designate chores.

• Set realistic expectations. No holiday celebration is perfect. Look at the inevitable mistakes or mishaps as opportunities to demonstrate resilience and flexibility. A lopsided tree or burned brisket won’t ruin your holiday. In fact, we often look back at holiday bloopers with a smile or chuckle. Learn to let go of perfectionism because it doesn’t exist.

• Give thanks. Focus on your blessings and make a list every morning of three things you feel thankful for, suggests Judy Ho, a clinical and forensic neuropsychologist. “No matter how bad things are going, we can all find three things to be grateful for,” she says. “List them in a journal or tell them to a friend. They can be super tiny things such as ‘I am glad the sun is out today,’ or ‘I’m glad I can take a walk,’ or “I am grateful for the clean water I have to drink.’

• Rest to be your best. Stick to a regular sleep schedule aiming for seven to nine hours a night suggests the AHA. Take time to stretch, do yoga or take a short nap during the day. Snoozing one afternoon for no good reason can offer a much-needed respite from holiday madness.