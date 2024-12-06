How to Best Handle Holiday Stress

‘Tis the season to be jolly, but nearly nine out of 10 U.S. adults say that despite feeling joyous, they are also feeling overwhelmed this holiday season, according to the American Psychological Association. The main stressors include finances, missing loved ones and anticipating family conflict at holiday events.

Here are some expert tips on how to reduce the anxiety that accompanies the holiday season:

• Avoid travel tension. Even though your jaw may be clenched in frustration, try putting on a half-smile to relieve the tension advises psychologist Jenny Taitz. “If you soften your face, you’re more likely to make peace with your situation.” she tells NPR. If you must travel, try to make it easy on yourself by selecting direct flights and limit your driving by car to one or two events.

• Don’t overschedule yourself. Experts at the UC Davis Health recommend focusing on the activities that are most fun for you. Plan your time wisely to avoid the frustration and stress that comes from overdoing celebrations that you don’t enjoy.

• Manage gift giving. Bigger is not always better, so stick to your budget and send a gift of endearment showing that you care without breaking the bank. Try making or baking gifts that can bring you as much joy as the recipient.

• Be responsible about food and alcohol consumption. Moderation is still the key, so avoid peer pressure to overindulge. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

• Enjoy family on your terms. While it can be joyful to spend time with family members, often it can also be stressful. Feel free to take breaks, go for a walk, or spend time alone to regain your composure.

• Set boundaries about conversations. Everyone has an opinion, but to avoid conflict during holiday gatherings, it may be necessary to set ground rules to avoid division and tension. Again, take a break if your efforts to minimize conflict are not successful.

• Make time for yourself. There may be pressure to be everything to everyone but remember that you are also important, says psychologist Judy Kuriansky, co-author of Resilient Health. Schedule time to get a massage, take a long walk or simply put your feet up and listen to fine music. Above all, get enough sleep. Self-care is critical during the holidays.

• Set realistic expectations. No holiday celebration is perfect. Look at the inevitable mistakes or mishaps as opportunities to demonstrate resilience and flexibility. A lopsided tree or burned brisket won’t ruin your holiday. In fact, we often look back at holiday bloopers with a smile or chuckle. Learn to let go of perfectionism because it doesn’t exist.

• Volunteer. Being of service to others helps us appreciate what we have. You can “adopt” a less fortunate family and make their holiday shine. Volunteer at a soup kitchen, wrap gifts for foster children, or join in community celebrations. Your holiday will be happier if you’ve warmed someone’s heart.

• Honor the losses of the year. Holidays can be especially challenging if you’ve lost a loved one. Make space for your grief and consider changing your traditions to make your feelings more manageable, say the experts at UC Davis Health.

• Get help if you need support. Lean on friends, family members and even medical personnel if you find your anxiety overwhelming. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 or talk with the experts at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.