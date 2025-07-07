WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hhs | rfk jr | covid | vaccines | medical groups | american academy of pediatrics | policies

Medical Groups Sue HHS, RFK Jr. Over Vaccines

person looking at the American Academy of Pediatrics website
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 07 July 2025 12:57 PM EDT

Several leading medical organizations on Monday filed a suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that the current policies on COVID-19 vaccine pose an imminent threat to public health.

The group that includes the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Public Health Association, Infectious Diseases Society of America, along with others have asked the court to vacate Kennedy's recent directive removing the COVID vaccine from CDC's childhood and pregnant-women immunization schedules. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Several leading medical organizations on Monday filed a suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that the current policies on COVID-19 vaccine pose an imminent threat to public health. The group that...
hhs, rfk jr, covid, vaccines, medical groups, american academy of pediatrics, policies, lawsuit
85
2025-57-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved