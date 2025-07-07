Medical Groups Sue HHS, RFK Jr. Over Vaccines

Several leading medical organizations on Monday filed a suit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that the current policies on COVID-19 vaccine pose an imminent threat to public health.

The group that includes the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Public Health Association, Infectious Diseases Society of America, along with others have asked the court to vacate Kennedy's recent directive removing the COVID vaccine from CDC's childhood and pregnant-women immunization schedules.