Tags: hhs | fda | cdc | rfk jr

HHS to Launch Study on Cellphone Radiation Health Risks

Thursday, 15 January 2026 07:52 PM EST

The Department of Health and Human Services ⁠will launch a study on cellphone radiation, a department spokesman said on Thursday, building on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s assertions linking them to neurological damage and cancer.

Last ‍year, the department said 22 states ‍had restricted cellphone use in schools to improve the mental and physical health of ⁠children under the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also took down old web pages saying ​cellphones are not dangerous.

"The FDA removed web pages with old conclusions about cell phone radiation while HHS undertakes a ‍study on electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify gaps ⁠in knowledge, including on new technologies, to ensure safety and efficacy," said HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon.

"The study was directed by President [Donald] Trump's MAHA Commission in its strategy report," ⁠Nixon added.

However, some webpages ​of agencies such ⁠as the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and ‍Prevention continue to say that to date there is no credible ‌evidence pointing to health problems from cellphone radiation.

The National Cancer Institute, under the National Institutes of Health, says "evidence ⁠to date ​suggests that cellphone ‍use does not cause brain or other kinds of cancer in humans."

The Wall Street ‍Journal first reported on the HHS study on Thursday.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.






