Foods That Relieve Heartburn

If heartburn had a schedule, it would strike right after a great meal — or the moment you lie down.

That burning sensation occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus. When reflux becomes frequent — about twice a week or more — or begins to irritate the esophagus, it may be diagnosed as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a chronic form of acid reflux.

Heartburn can be painful — even debilitating — notes the Cleveland Clinic. The digestive system is designed for one-way movement: down. When stomach contents move upward into the esophagus, that backward flow is known as acid reflux.

The American College of Gastroenterology estimates that millions of Americans experience heartburn. While antacids and other over-the-counter medications can provide relief, making smart food choices may also help reduce both the frequency and severity of symptoms.

Here are foods that may help prevent heartburn:

• High-fiber foods. According to AARP, fiber helps you feel full, which may reduce overeating—a common heartburn trigger. Build meals around fiber-rich vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, and choose whole grains such as whole-grain bread, brown rice, and quinoa.

• Oatmeal. A warm bowl of oatmeal is filling, gentle on the stomach, and naturally high in fiber—making it a good breakfast choice when reflux flares. Top with sliced banana or diced apples, and avoid citrus.

• Bananas and other non-citrus fruits. Bananas, melons, apples, and pears are lower in acid and can satisfy a sweet craving without worsening symptoms.

• Leafy greens. Spinach, kale, and romaine are low in fat and acid, adding bulk to meals without increasing reflux risk. Enjoy them in salads or lightly sautéed.

• Ginger. Ginger has long been used to soothe the stomach. Try it in small amounts—such as ginger tea, grated into stir-fries, or blended into smoothies. It may also help promote gastric motility, allowing food to move more efficiently through the digestive system, and can help ease nausea during reflux episodes.

• Lean protein. Skinless poultry, fish, tofu, and beans are generally easier on the digestive system than high-fat meats. Salmon is a good option because it’s easy to digest and rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Opt for baking, grilling, or poaching instead of frying.

• Low-fat yogurt or other low-fat dairy. For many people, low-fat dairy products are less likely to trigger symptoms than full-fat versions. Milk and yogurt may also help coat the lining of the esophagus, reducing irritation. If dairy is a trigger, try unsweetened non-dairy alternatives.

• Potatoes and other non-acidic starches. Baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, and rice can make meals more filling without adding acidity. Keep toppings light to avoid high-fat triggers. Root vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, and beets also provide soluble fiber, which is easier to digest.

• Cucumbers and other watery vegetables. Cucumbers, celery, and lettuce are hydrating and mild in flavor, making them less likely to trigger reflux. Water-rich foods may also help dilute stomach acid.

• Herbal tea. Warm beverages can be soothing, but avoid peppermint or spearmint, which may worsen reflux in some people. Chamomile or ginger tea are often better choices.

Tips to Help Manage Heartburn

• Eat smaller meals. Avoid large portions and don’t eat right before bedtime.

• Limit high-fat foods. Fatty meals stay in the stomach longer and may increase reflux.

• Track your triggers. Keep a simple log of what you eat and when symptoms occur.

• Sit up straight. Slouching during meals can encourage stomach acid to move upward, says AARP. Wait at least two to three hours after eating before lying down.

• Avoid overeating. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can help maintain a healthy balance of stomach acid.

• Choose gentle cooking methods. Baked, grilled, steamed, or poached foods are typically better tolerated than fried options.

• Avoid common triggers. These may include spicy foods, tomatoes, alcohol, chocolate, carbonated drinks, and peppermint.

If heartburn symptoms are frequent or persistent despite dietary changes, speak with your healthcare provider.