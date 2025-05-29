Why Heartburn Gets Worse With Age

Heartburn, a common condition characterized by a burning sensation in the chest or throat due to acid reflux, affects millions of people globally. As the population ages, it becomes increasingly common, with certain age-related factors contributing to its progression.

Heartburn happens when stomach acid travels up into the esophagus, the tube that connects your mouth to your stomach. As we age, several physiological and lifestyle factors contribute to the worsening of heartburn symptoms. Gastroenterologists say there are three main reasons for this, says HuffPost Life.

• Weakening of muscles. The lower esophageal sphincter, a muscular ring at the junction of the esophagus and stomach, plays a critical role in preventing stomach acid from refluxing into the esophagus. With age, this muscle can weaken, leading to increased susceptibility to acid reflux. Factors such as prolonged physical strain, obesity, and dietary habits exacerbate this weakening.

Aging can also impair esophageal motility, the coordinated movement of muscles that helps transport food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. Reduced motility slows down the clearance of stomach acid from the esophagus, prolonging exposure and exacerbating symptoms of heartburn.

• Medications. Older adults are more likely to take medications that can exacerbate heartburn, including blood pressure meds, such as nitrates and calcium channel blockers. Erectile dysfunction medications and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can also increase the risk for heartburn.

• Weight gain. Age can also bring changes to dietary preferences and lifestyle habits, such as reduced physical activity and the consumption of large meals, which can cause weight gain and increase the risk of heartburn. Research shows that both men and women gain an average of between half a pound to one pound every year, says HuffPost Life. Popular weight loss drugs called GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro have been associated with reflux because they delay emptying the stomach.

How to Prevent and Manage Heartburn

While heartburn may worsen with age, it is not inevitable. There are effective strategies to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Pay attention to what foods seem to cause heartburn. Foods such as citrus fruits, fatty meals, caffeine, and alcohol are common triggers, and older adults may be more sensitive to these due to a slower metabolism,

Eating smaller meals and maintaining a balanced diet can help reduce heartburn episodes. Incorporating high-fiber foods and staying hydrated are essential for digestive health. Older adults should consult healthcare providers to review their medications and identify those that may contribute to heartburn. Alternatives or adjustments may be recommended.

Eat your last meal at least two hours before bedtime, say experts. When you go to bed, elevate your upper body up to 30 degrees by using a wedge or pillow, suggests Dr. Ali Kazemi, a gastroenterologist with Gastro Health in Virginia. If these lifestyle measures don’t do the trick, speak to your doctor about medication to ease heartburn.