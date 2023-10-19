Curcumin as Effective as Common Heartburn Drugs

A new study published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine found that curcumin, the bright yellow polyphenol found in the Indian herb turmeric, is as effective at fighting heartburn as common acid blockers called PPIs. That’s particularly good news following the recent study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, that linked proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) to a whopping 33% increased risk of dementia that.

About 60 million Americans suffer from heartburn symptoms at least once a month and about 15 million struggle with the symptoms daily. These can include burning in the chest after eating at night, pain that worsens when lying down or bending, or bitter or acidic taste in the mouth. The many contributors to heartburn include spicy or acidic foods, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages.

“Indigestion reflects poor digestion, which can safely be addressed in multiple ways. PPIs are not one of them.” Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, a board-certified internist who has written extensively on the health benefits of curcumin, tells Newsmax. In a head-to-head study, 500 milligrams of the herbal extract curcumin four times daily and 28 milligrams once daily of the PPI acid blocker omeprazole (Prilosec) produced comparable results over the two-month period.

PPIs are not only associated with an increased risk of dementia but also with a dramatic loss of bone density, a doubled risk of colds and flu, a doubled risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, and even a 25% increased risk of premature death, says Teitelbaum. The newest warning from the Food and Drug Administration is that long-term use of PPI’s depletes magnesium, an essential mineral for nerve and muscle health, heart health, and blood pressure and blood sugar level maintenance.

Curcumin is sold as a supplement in drugstores. Teitelbaum prescribes curcumin in the form of CuraMed 500 to 750 milligrams once or twice daily, along with DGL licorice to help heal the stomach. If medication is still needed, he prefers 20 to 40 milligrams of the histamine-2 blocker famotidine (Pepcid) instead of PPIs, and taking chewable antacids like Rolaids, which are not associated with an increased risk of dementia.