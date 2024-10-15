Foods That Help Prevent Heartburn

Heartburn can be painful. When stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus ─ the tube that connects the stomach to the throat ─ it results in a burning feeling in the chest.

While an occasional bout of heartburn caused by acid reflux isn’t unusual, some people suffer from discomfort and bloating every time they eat. About 20% of the population has gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD), a chronic acid reflux condition that may require medical help.

You can take an antacid or prescription medication to help calm the sensation, but certain foods can naturally do the trick, according to Health.

• Ginger. Ginger contains compounds, such as gingerol and shogaol, that have anti-inflammatory properties that help increase the flow of gastric emptying so there is less acid to backup into the esophagus.

• Gum. Chewing gum produces more saliva that helps keep stomach acid from entering the esophagus.

• Foods high in fiber. Fiber is important to prevent heartburn symptoms. Research has shown that people who eat a high-fiber diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruit digest foods better and have less heartburn.

• Honey. Consuming honey helps coat the esophagus and lining of the stomach, which keeps food and acidic juices from moving into the esophagus.

• Alkaline foods. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, foods like bananas, melons, cauliflower, fennel and nuts have a higher pH, which means they are less acidic, and can help offset stomach acid.

• Foods high in water content. Foods like cucumbers, celery, lettuce, watermelon, broth-based soups and herbal teas can help dilute and weaken stomach acid.

• Lean protein. Eat leaner forms of protein like chicken, turkey or fish can help prevent heartburn. Avoid using fats or oils in their preparation.

• Low-fat and nonfat dairy products. According to Health, people who consume low-fat foods have less trouble with heartburn. Choose low-fat or nonfat milk, yogurt, ice cream and cheese.

It’s best to avoid acidic foods, such as tomatoes, and citrus fruit. Chocolate, a source of caffeine, can trigger acid reflex. Alcohol is another common culprit, along with carbonated drinks and coffee. High-fat foods tend to worsen heartburn, as well as spicy foods, onion and garlic.

If your symptoms get worse, or you think your medication may be causing heartburn, seek medical help. Don’t stop taking medication without guidance from your doctor.