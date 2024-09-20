Dr. Crandall: Blood Test Predicts 30-Year Heart Risk

What if you could see 30 years into your heart health future with a simple blood test? According to Chauncey Crandall, MD, a world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, a new study finds that this is now a reality.

Dr. Crandall, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease" says that the new study determined that three factors were the most important. Those were LDL "bad" cholesterol, lipoprotein (a), a type of LDL that transports cholesterol in the blood, and C-reactive protein (CRP), a measurement of inflammation in the blood vessels.

Editor's Note: The Simple Heart Cure: Your Path to a Healthier Heart Starts Here

This is vital information for all women as heart disease is the leading cause of death for women (and men) in the U.S., and while 80% of women have at least one risk factor for heart disease, only about half realize that heart disease is their largest health risk factor.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, followed nearly 40,000 women with an average age of 55 at the start of the 30-year study.

Editor's Note: Get Heart-Healthy: The Ultimate Guide from Top Cardiologist Dr. Crandall

Women who underwent blood tests at the start of the study and who had the highest levels of CRP were 70% more likely to have a major cardiovascular event, such as heart attack or stroke, than those with the lowest levels, those with the highest LDL levels had a 36% higher risk, and those with the highest LP(a) had a 33% greater risk.

When the three biomarkers were analyzed together, compared to women who didn't have any high levels, those who had high levels of all three biomarkers were nearly three times more likely to suffer a major heart event and nearly four times more likely to have a stroke.

Special: Heart Surgeon's Secret to Healthy Blood Pressure

The good news is that you can do something to learn about your future heart risks right now. "These three risk factors can be looked at by your doctor in the office," says Crandall. "And we can start treating you to prevent heart disease," adds Crandall.