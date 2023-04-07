5 Most Effective Supplements for Heart Health

Cardiovascular disease continues to reign as the leading cause of death in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

According to CNET, the American Heart Association advises reducing your risk of heart disease by eating a healthy diet that limits excess calories, saturated fat, trans fats, sodium, and cholesterol. One such choice is the Mediterranean diet.

The AHA adds that while ideally you should get your basic vitamins and minerals from the foods you eat, taking certain supplements can enhance your diet to help lower the likelihood of heart disease. But always check with your healthcare practitioner before taking supplements, especially if you have any health conditions, such as kidney disease or issues with blood clotting.

Here are some heart-healthy foods and supplements for optimum health:

• Omega-3 fatty acids. Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can help prevent heart disease and stroke. In fact, research found that people who eat diets rich in seafood, a rich source of omega 3’s, are less likely to die from heart disease compared to those who don’t. You can buy omega-3 fatty acid supplements or eat more fatty fish like wild salmon, mackerel, sardines, and rainbow trout.

• Coenzyme Q10. Levels of the antioxidant CoQ10 that our bodies manufacture drop as we age. The Mayo Clinic says that people who suffer from heart disease have low levels of CoQ10, as do many people who take statin drugs. CoQ10 is found in meat, fish, and nuts but the amount found in these foods isn’t enough to boost levels in the body. CoQ10 dietary supplements are available as capsules, chewable tablets, syrups, wafers and by IV.

• Fiber. Consuming a diet rich in fiber may help lower your blood cholesterol levels, says CNET. High-fiber foods might also reduce blood pressure and inflammation, both of which contribute to heart disease. If you don’t eat enough fiber, particularly soluble fiber, take a fiber supplement, such as Metamucil or Citrucel.

• Magnesium. Lack of magnesium in your diet may increase your risk for heart palpitations because this mineral helps regulate heartbeat and lower blood pressure. If you want to boost your magnesium level naturally, eat whole grains and leafy green vegetables. You can also get magnesium from low-fat milk, yogurt, soybeans, baked beans, peanuts, almonds, and cashews. You can also take a magnesium supplement. Check with your doctor first because too much of this mineral can be toxic to people with liver or kidney disease.

• Folic acid. Also known as vitamin B9, folic acid helps maintain optimal levels of homocysteine in your blood when it is taken along with vitamins B6 and B12. Elevated homocysteine levels increase the risk for heart disease. Folic acid has been shown to reduce the risk of stroke. The Mayo Clinic says that the best food sources of folic acid are leafy green vegetables, beans, peas, and nuts. You can also get this important vitamin in melons, strawberries, bananas, oranges, and lemons. The Mayo Clinic recommends supplements for people who have poor diets or cannot absorb folate, another term for folic acid, but warns you may experience mild side effects such as nausea, lack of appetite and irritability.