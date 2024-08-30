WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: heart | stem cells | heart failure | attack | bone marrow

Dr. Crandall: Stem Cell Treatment Heals the Heart

Friday, 30 August 2024 08:42 PM EDT

Approximately 800,000 people suffer a heart attack annually. The resulting damage weakens the heart’s ability to function properly and pump blood throughout the body. This can lead to heart failure, a life-threatening condition that causes shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen legs and other symptoms that diminish quality of life.

Now, stem cell therapy has been found to improve quality of life in heart failure patients and reduce the risk for future heart attacks and heart-related death.

“Stem cells are very interesting. In the Old Testament it said the life of a person is in the blood. And this is really true,” Chauncey Crandall, M.D., the New York Times bestselling author of "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease,” tells Newsmax’s Newsline.

“Stem cells come from your bone marrow. These are really mother cells ─ they make many different populations of different cells. They have the ability to go to the tissue and heal the tissue,” says Dr. Crandall, a Yale-trained heart surgeon and the editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter. “And for the heart, we have found this to be true,” adds Crandall.
 

Crandall says that stem cells can be injected into the heart and the heart can regenerate and become stronger.

In a Mayo Clinic study of 315 advanced heart failure patients from 39 hospitals in 10 countries, those who underwent treatment with stem cells taken from their own bone marrow reported improved quality of life one year later, compared to those who received a sham treatment. In addition, the stem cell recipients were less likely to be hospitalized or die.

And the good news is that the stem cells are taken from your own body, says Crandall. “Stem cells are amazing,” says Crandall. He says they can be taken with a needle from your bone marrow, or harvested from your lipid cells and the fatty tissues around your abdomen.

The stem cells are then injected through a catheter in the groin into an artery that goes to the heart.

Crandall says that since stem cell treatment for the heart is still experimental, you should ask your doctor about a university near you that may be doing stem cell procedures.  

“It is a breakthrough. It is modern medicine and the amazing human body that God created,” says Crandall.

Friday, 30 August 2024 08:42 PM
