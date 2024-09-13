8 Ways to Lower Your Heart Rate Without Medication

A normal heart rate, also called your pulse, is between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Pulse readings outside this range could be the result of too much exercise or stress, but they could also signal health issues. If your healthcare provider suggests that you need to lower your heart rate, there are simple ways to do that safely and effectively before relying on medication.

According to Health, here are some methods to try:

• Stay hydrated. Your body is between 55% and 65% water and if you don’t drink enough water, you can become dehydrated. This makes your heart work harder, which increases your heart rate. The general recommendation is that women need 11.5 cups of fluid daily and men need 15.5 cups, says the Mayo Clinic. But this amount varies for individuals on the go, athletes, and people exposed to high temperatures. According to the Cleveland Clinic, when you are healthy and hydrated, your urine should fall somewhere between colorless and the color of light straw and honey. When you don’t consume enough fluids, your urine becomes more concentrated and turns a darker yellow or amber color.

• Try breathing techniques. Deep, rhythmic breathing exercises help lower your heart rate efficiently, especially when you are under stress. Try techniques like box breathing or the 4-7-8 breathing pattern developed by Dr. Andrew Weil.

• Reduce stress. There are many effective ways to reduce stress. Exercise regularly, make time for friends and family, and go outdoors more often to spend time in nature. Practicing yoga, meditation, or developing an absorbing hobby can also lower stress levels by blocking negative thoughts.

• Limit alcohol consumption. Numerous studies have linked alcohol consumption to an elevated heart rate, as well as high blood pressure. Set goals for your drinking and alternate a glass of water with each alcoholic beverage. Find ways to occupy your time other than drinking and seek professional help if needed.

• Quit smoking. Cigarette smoking affects many organs, including the heart. It can also lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, which increases your risk for heart attack and stroke. Setting goals can help you quit smoking. It’s also a good idea to remove all cigarettes, ashtrays and lighters from your home to avoid temptation.

• Exercise. A review of nearly 200 research articles points to the benefits of exercise to lower your heart rate. These exercises include brisk walking, running, biking, swimming, dancing and Pilates.

• Watch caffeine intake. Caffeine can affect certain receptors in the brain that leads to the release of chemicals that stimulate your heart and make it beat faster. Cut back on caffeine gradually to prevent withdrawal symptoms or switch to decaffeinated beverages.

• Watch your weight. Being overweight makes your heart work harder to pump blood. With time, this may strain the heart and cause heart disease, says Health. Your healthcare provider can help develop a weight loss plan but simply cutting out processed foods and eating more fruits and vegetables is a good place to start.