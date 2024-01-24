×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: heart | medication | blood pressure | propranolol | autism | anxiety

Common Heart Med Lowers Anxiety in Kids With Autism

young boy with autism looking anxiously out window
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 10:50 AM EST

Could a blood pressure drug that's been around since the 1960s help ease anxiety in people with autism?

That's the main finding from a small study where 69 people between the ages of 7 and 24 who had autism were given the drug, called propranolol.

“The findings show that propranolol could serve as a helpful intervention for reducing anxiety for individuals with autism,” said study lead author Dr. David Beversdorf. He's a clinician at the University of Missouri’s Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment.

“This drug has been around since the 1960s and is very inexpensive," he noted in a university news release. "Up until now, we haven’t had any known drugs that target psychiatric issues specifically for individuals with autism, so these results are very promising and can support future research.”

The study found that people who received propranolol had significantly lower anxiety levels at their three-month checkup.

Although the team also checked participants' social communication skills, no benefits linked to use of propranolol were found.

Beversdorf said he's seen firsthand the benefits of propranolol for people with autism who battle anxiety.

“As researchers, we try our best to improve the lives of our patients, and it feels rewarding to help out,” said Beversdorf, who is also a professor of radiology, neurology and psychological sciences at the university. "I went into the field of neurology knowing I wanted to try to find new treatment options and interventions to benefit people with autism.”

The study was published recently in the journal Psychopharmacology.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Could a blood pressure drug that's been around since the 1960s help ease anxiety in people with autism? That's the main finding from a small study where 69 people between the ages of 7 and 24 who had autism were given the drug, called propranolol. "The findings show that...
heart, medication, blood pressure, propranolol, autism, anxiety
255
2024-50-24
Wednesday, 24 January 2024 10:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved