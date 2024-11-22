Dr. Crandall: Drink Coffee for a Healthier Heart

It seems like the news on whether drinking coffee is detrimental, or beneficial, to our health flip flops all the time.

But now a new study brings good news to those of us who like to enjoy a hot cup of coffee … or three. Drinking coffee can help protect against heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes, according to the study.

“There has been a debate about this,” says Chauncey Crandall, M.D., world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida. And over the last couple of years researchers have been studying the health effects of coffee, says Crandall.

“And we now know from a large study in Europe, over half a million people, in fact, that coffee drinkers lived a longer life than those that did not drink coffee,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s Newsline.

The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, also found that men and women who drank about three cups of coffee a day had a 48% lower risk for developing cardiometabolic diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, and stroke.

Some of the beneficial effect from coffee comes from the antioxidants in coffee beans, which decrease inflammation, says Crandall. In addition, coffee increases metabolic rate, so you can lose weight. And it may affect the pancreas, increasing insulin levels, according to Crandall. “So, it can lower sugar and you can lose weight,” says Crandall.

Hold the Cream and Sugar, and Make it Caffeinated

“So coffee is good, coffee alone, black espresso, but not coffee with added sugar or other products in it. It's straight up coffee and also tea,” advises Crandall, editor of the popular Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

And what about decaffeinated coffee? “Well, studies have shown that you need the caffeine, so decaffeinated really doesn't work,” explains Crandall.

Crandall warns that if you are sensitive to caffeine you may need to limit your coffee intake, and make sure to drink it only in the morning if it disturbs your sleep.

“But in general, most people will do well with one to three cups of coffee a day,” says Crandall.

“I have espresso every day. Love it. Two to three cups of that,” says Crandall.