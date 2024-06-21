Dr. Crandall: Silent Heart Disease Can Strike Anyone

Many people who have heart disease don’t even realize it because they don't feel any different.

Coronary heart disease occurs when less blood and oxygen reach the heart muscle due to narrowed heart arteries. This restriction in blood and oxygen flow can lead to a heart attack.

But not everyone knows when they have develped heart disease, or even when they've had a heart attack. According to the American Heart Association, a silent heart attack has either no symptoms, minimal symptoms, or unrecognized symptoms. By some estimates, nearly 50% to 80% of all heart attacks are silent.

In fact, heart disease can even surprise cardiologists. Chauncey Crandall, M.D., the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida developed heart disease in his late 40s. “I had no family history of heart disease…and it came up suddenly,” Dr. Crandall tells Newsline. “I was working very hard. We had a child who was very sick. So, there was added stress with that, but this was almost a heart attack.”

Heart disease can strike men and women at any age without notice. “I was a cardiologist. So, I was giving advice to a lot of people how to get better, but I wasn’t following the advice myself,” explains Crandall.

Crandall says his book, the Simple Heart Cure, comes out of that lesson ─ that heart disease can be silent. “It can even attack a cardiologist,” says Crandall, author of "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease" and editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter.

“There are things that we can do to reverse heart disease, to prevent heart disease, and to get a better life. And that’s what this book is about,” says Crandall.

According to Crandall, who spoke with Newsline while on vacation in Jamaica, one recommendation for boosting heart health is to get rest and relaxation. “So that’s what I’m doing this week.”

