Work Stress May Trigger Abnormal Heart Rhythm

A new large Canadian study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that job-related stress can cause atrial fibrillation (A-fib), the most common form of abnormal heart rhythm. In fact, 83% of the 6,000 adult employees followed for 18 years who experienced job strain were at risk of developing A-fib, the leading cause of stroke.

According to Yahoo Life, further analysis found that the white collar employees who felt an “effort-reward imbalance,” meaning they thought their job performance wasn’t rewarded adequately by salary or job security, had a 44% chance of developing A-fib. Workers who felt both effort-reward imbalance and job strain had a whopping 97% increased risk.

More than 12 million people are expected to have A-fib in the U.S. by 2030. The symptoms include dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue, irregular heartbeat or fluttering in the chest. Here are some expert tips on how to reduce job stress to avoid A-fib:

• Focus on your reward. Keep photos of loved ones on your desk as a reminder of what you are really working for.

• Take breaks. John Stanley, deputy director of the North Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Education and Research Center, advocates taking frequent breaks throughout the workday to walk or meditate.

• Keep a journal. Write down the compliments or rewards from your boss, coworkers or customers to focus on the positive aspects of your job.

• Beautify your workspace. Declutter your surroundings and add a plant or two for better mental health.

• Consider looking for another job. If work stress is really affecting your health, consider dusting off your resume and job hunting to find something more desirable, says Chloe Carmichael, a clinical psychologist.

Carmichael also suggests that employers should give their workers more options throughout the day to allow personal preferences. Some employees may prefer to work though their lunch hour and leave earlier, while others thrive on having a midday break.

She recommends that employers consult with their workers to help prioritize their workload to help tackle what needs to be done today, and what can wait until tomorrow.

“And that has the double benefit of not just the practical allocation of the employee’s workload, but it also has the benefit of the employee feeling seen and heard and having rapport with management,” she says.