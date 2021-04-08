6 Science-Backed Health Benefits of Kindness

Many people are talking about the ripple effect — how one action can spread results. One of the most positive ways to use the ripple effect is to disperse a drop of kindness into your world. By spreading kindness, you can create a profound effect not only on the emotional wellbeing of you and your loved ones, but also on their physical wellbeing as well, say scientists.

That warm glow you feel after helping someone is a real thing according to studies. Researchers at the University of Sussex, England, found a physiological response in brains scanned by MRI’s while they were making kind decisions. They found that areas of the brain literally lit up with bonus oxygen when they helped someone out, either for hopes of a reward, called “strategic kindness,” or just because they could, called “altruistic kindness.”

“We found some regions in the brain that were more active during altruistic, rather than strategic, generosity so it seems there is something special about situations where our only motivation to give to others is to feel good about being kind,” said Jo Cutler, Ph.D., a student who co-authored the study.

According to Quiet Revolution, science shows that as children we are biologically wired to be kind and we can develop this trait with practice and repetition. The payoff is not only achieving that ripple effect for those around you, but also in improving your health.

Here are six ways being kind can enhance your wellbeing: