5 Habits Proven to Bring Happiness

Some people seem to be happier than others. They don’t have to work at being happy, they radiate contentment naturally. While genetics isn’t a factor in determining how happy you are, certain habits may indeed help you see that the glass is half full instead of half-empty.

Psychologist Sonja Lyubomirsky has been studying happiness for over 35 years. A distinguished professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, Lyubomirsky also the author of “The How of Happiness: A New Approach to Getting the Life You Want.” She reveals the five habits of happy people in an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

• Go with the flow. Lose yourself in what you’re doing by engaging in simple projects that are challenging and absorbing, says Lyubomirsky. “When you’re so fully engaged in what you’re doing you don’t notice the passage of time, you are in a state called ‘flow,’ which is associated with joy,” explains the expert.

• Practice random acts of kindness. Take time to do nice things for others and you will be rewarded with positive results ranging from gratitude of your own situation and greater sense of connectedness with the world. “It gives joy to other people and leads them to like you more and reciprocate in times of your need,” says Lyubomirsky. “This, in turn, helps nurture your sense of self-esteem.” You can buy coffee for the person standing behind you in line, rescue an animal, visit a nursing home — the opportunities to help are endless.

• Nurture your relationships. Personal relationships bring more happiness than money, a job title, or even your health. “Spending more quality time with your partner, spouse, kids, or reconnecting with old friends, are sure-fire ways to increase your own and others’ average levels of joy,” says the expert, who advises us to pick a relationship that could be improved and invest time and energy cultivating it this week.

• Express gratitude. By counting your blessings regularly, you can take stock of the positive side of your life. Set aside time during the next week to list those things you are most grateful for or send a thank you note to someone who is important in your life who you haven’t properly thanked.

• Share good news with a celebration. Sharing success with others has been linked to increasing joy and well-being. When someone in your life wins an award or achieves a goal, celebrate to honor their good fortune. “Try to enjoy the occasion to the fullest,” says Lyubomirsky, who adds that we should also pat ourselves on the back when we succeed. “Tell yourself how hard you’ve worked for this moment. Don’t shy away from pride.”