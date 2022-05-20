10 Habits That Lead to Happiness

Happiness means different things to different people. For some, it may mean spending quiet time with family. For others, it’s about pursuing a goal. Martin Seligman, the father of “positive psychology” said that 60% of happiness is determined by genetic factors as well as by our environment, according to Psychology Today. The rest is in our hands. Although seeking pleasure may be thought to be a goal of happiness, what really seems to be most important is leading a life of engagement and a meaning, says Dr. Abigail Brenner, a leading psychiatrist in private practice.

Whatever happiness means to you, changing some basic habits can help you get there, according to Healthline.