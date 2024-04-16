You Can Learn to Be Happy

A new study reveals that happiness can be learned if you work at it. Like most things in life, practice makes — almost — perfect. The team behind the University of Bristol’s “Science of Happiness” course had already found that teaching students the research on happiness created a marked improvement in their well-being.

But, according to ScienceDaily, the benefits were short-lived unless the students constantly applied the evidence-based habits such as gratitude, exercise, meditation or journaling over the long-term.

“It’s like going to the gym,” explained senior author Bruce Hood, a professor of developmental psychology. “We can’t expect to do one class and be fit forever. Just as with physical healthy, we have to continuously work on mental health, otherwise the improvements are temporary.”

Students who took the University of Bristol’s Science of Happiness course, which started in 2018 and involves no exams or coursework, reported a 10 to 15% improvement in well-being. But only those who continued to implement the strategies maintained that feeling of well-being when they were surveyed again two years later, says ScienceDaily.

“The study shows that just doing a course — be that at the gym, a meditation retreat or an evidence-based happiness course like ours — is just the start: you must commit to using what you learn on a regular basis,” said Hood. The professor added that the course teaches positive psychological interventions such as diverting attention away from yourself by helping others, being with friends, and practicing gratitude or meditation.

“This is the opposite of the current ‘self-care’ doctrine,” Hood said. “But countless studies have shown that getting out of our own heads helps get us away from negative ruminations which can be the basis of so many mental health problems.”

According to The Conversation, the professor says that becoming a happier person in the long run has less to do with focusing on ourselves, and much more to do with focusing on others. Hood has written a book called The Science of Happiness: Seven Lessons for Living Well that reveals the science-based roadmap for better well-being.