Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween

By    |   Thursday, 31 October 2024 10:20 AM EDT

Halloween can be a spooky experience for your pets. The noise, masks, costumes and decorations can trigger anxiety, and the constant flow of strangers at your door poses an opportunity for them to escape. There’s also the very real risk that your pets get into the Halloween candy bowl which, in most cases, is toxic to them.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) offers these tips to reduce the risk of pets becoming ill, hurt or lost:

• Keep Halloween treats away from pets. Don’t feed them any candy. Even raisins are dangerous as they can cause kidney failure. Chocolate and candy, especially sugar-free, which could contain xylitol, are toxic to pets.

• Make sure your pet has an ID. A microchip, collar and tag can help a person contact you if your pet escapes during Halloween festivities. It’s an even better idea to keep pets in a separate room indoors for the evening, away from the front door so you aren’t distracted by trick-or-treaters. This is especially true if your pet is wary of strangers.

• Be careful with costumes. The ASPCA warns that for some pets, wearing a costume may cause undue stress. “We recommend that you don’t put your dog or cat in a costume unless you know he or she loves it,” the organization says. “If you do dress up your pet for Halloween, make sure the costume does not limit his or her movement, sight or ability to breathe, bark or meow.”

Make sure the costume fits properly and doesn’t have loose or dangling pieces that can break off and be swallowed. Take the time before the big night to allow your pet to become comfortable in a costume, advises the AVMA, and make sure the outfit doesn’t restrict their eyesight or hearing. Consider letting your pet wear a simple but colorful bandana instead!

• Keep lit candles away from pets. Jack-o-lanterns are decorative but should be kept out of reach from pets who can accidentally tip them over.

An ounce of prevention before the excitement begins can prevent an emergency visit to the veterinary clinic.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


