This Year's Most Popular Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you want your little goblins to gobble up the trendiest treats, here’s what experts have picked for 2025. They may not be the healthiest choices, but since Halloween comes only once a year, it’s okay to indulge.

“Go ahead and enjoy the candy — it’s Halloween after all! Just keep it sweet, not a sugar spree. Choose your absolute faves and skip the just so-so varieties,” advises registered dietitian Tara Collingwood. “Mix in some fun snacks like clementine ‘pumpkins’ or popcorn trail mix so you get the treat without the tummy ache.”

Here are some of the most popular Halloween treats of the season, available at major retailers and on Amazon:

• Snickers Pumpkins. A new twist on the classic Snickers bar, these gooey, pumpkin-shaped treats are filled with caramel, peanuts, nougat, and milk chocolate.

• Hershey’s Nuggets Pumpkin Spice Latte. These limited-edition bites combine creamy milk chocolate with the cozy flavor of a pumpkin spice latte.

• Kit Kat Counts. This exclusive Halloween offering transforms the beloved KitKat into mini vampire-shaped bars.

• Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The Food Network staff calls this blend of milk chocolate and peanut butter a perennial favorite. Available in snack-size shapes and mini pumpkins.

• Twizzlers Cherry Ghosts. Perfect for licorice lovers, these chewy, cherry-flavored bites come in spooky ghost shapes.

• Hershey's Harry Potter Kisses. Fans of the wizarding world will enjoy these special-edition Kisses wrapped in Harry Potter-themed foil with magical messages like “Yer a Wizard, Harry.”

• Sour Patch Kids Zombie. Sour and sweet zombie-shaped gummies that come in a variety of fruity flavors.

• Swedish Fish. A classic favorite for decades, these chewy candies remain popular because they are “sweet, soft, and easy to eat in just one or two bites,” say Food Network experts.

• Brach’s Classic Candy Corn. While nutritionists may debate the merits of this sugary staple, candy corn remains a Halloween tradition. Enjoy them plain or use them in festive desserts.

HEALTHIER CHOICES

If you’re looking for healthier options, there are plenty of festive choices that are lower in added sugars and artificial ingredients. Try individually packaged nuts, pumpkin seeds, air-popped popcorn, dried fruit with no added sugar, or whole grain crackers. These snacks provide fiber, protein, and essential nutrients while keeping things fun and seasonal.

According to the American Heart Association, whole foods like fruits and nuts make a nutritious alternative to candy and can help maintain energy levels throughout the festivities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also suggests offering snack-size bags of baby carrots, apple slices, or mandarin oranges decorated with Halloween-themed stickers. These options are both healthy and easy to hand out during trick-or-treating or parties.