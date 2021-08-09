Thinning Hair? Rosemary Oil Can Help

If you’ve noticed that your hair isn’t quite the crowning glory it used to be, you are not alone. Millions of men and women experience hair thinning and hair loss due to aging, stress, illness, and certain medications. But dermatologists say all-natural rosemary oil can help restore fullness and luster.

“There are many types of hair loss, also called alopecia,” Dr. Steve Fallek, an aesthetic plastic surgeon with private practices in both New York and New Jersey, tells Newsmax. “No one likes to suffer from hair loss because for men, who are more likely to develop this condition, it can rob them of their confidence and self-esteem especially if they start losing hair at a younger age than average.”

For women, it can be just as devastating, says Fallek. The average adult head has up to 150,000 hairs and loses up to 100 a day, that’s why finding a few strands on your hairbrush is nothing to be alarmed about. But as we age, the rate of hair growth slows so you aren’t replacing as many hairs as you were when you were younger. Also, two out of three men experience hair loss by the age of 60 and most of the time it’s due to male pattern baldness caused by a combo of genes and male sex hormones.

According to Today, a 2015 study found that rosemary oil was as effective as minoxidil, the generic name for Rogaine, in promoting hair growth and it was also less likely to cause itching. Rogaine requires twice-daily applications to the affected areas which can be a hassle for most and expensive if used over time, adds Dr. Fallek.

“Rosemary oil is equivalent to 2.5% minoxidil, which is pretty impressive,” New York-based dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry told Today. “It’s something we can use during pregnancy or for patients who just don’t want to use minoxidil or are intolerant to it.”

Because it is an all-natural essential oil, it is non-toxic, says Henry, and the only downside may be the scent if you do not like rosemary. She adds that the oil may improve circulation to the scalp, encouraging cellular turnover and growth. Rosemary oil is anti-inflammatory which could also treat many hair loss conditions that are triggered by inflammation. These include alopecia areata or central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA).

Henry recommends mixing rosemary oil with a neutral carrier oil such as coconut or grapeseed oil and massaging the scalp twice daily. There are also ready-to-use products that contain rosemary oil to stimulate hair growth such as Kiehl's Magic Elixir Scalp and Hair Oil Treatment, and Mielle Rosemary Mint hair products that contain added Biotin.

“Although you can’t reverse natural balding, you can protect your hair from damage that may eventually lead to thinning,” says Dr. Fallek. “Restrict the use of hair dryers, hot curlers, hair dyes and other products that may cause dry, brittle and thinning hair. If you choose to color your hair, select products that have fewer chemicals. Brush your hair gently using full strokes. Proper hair brushing can do as much for the condition of your hair as any over-the-counter product.”