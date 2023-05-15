How to Build Healthy Habits That Stick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that six out of 10 adults suffer from a chronic disease. The main causes are poor diet, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol. Making lifestyle changes can improve your overall health and long-term well-being both mentally and physically. Unfortunately, while many people try to change their lifestyle, most give up practicing these new health habits after seven weeks, says Study Finds.

According to Kaiser Permanente, here are six ways to make healthy habits stick.