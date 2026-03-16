Raise a Pint of Guinness to Your Health

This St. Patrick’s Day, you might raise a glass of Guinness and toast to your health. The iconic Irish stout contains antioxidants, B vitamins, fiber, and prebiotics that may offer some health benefits when consumed in moderation.

While not exactly a superfood, a 2021 review published in the journal Nutrients reported that moderate beer intake may help boost bone mineral density. In addition, a 2023 analysis suggested that moderate consumption could support mental health and social connection.

And when choosing your beer to celebrate the Irish on March 17, Guinness may appeal to those watching calories. A typical 12-ounce serving contains about 125 calories, which is lower than many other beers. The brand’s signature brewing process, in which it is pressurized with nitrogen gas, creates its creamy texture and rich flavor without adding extra calories.

Beyond antioxidants and vitamins, Guinness also contains small amounts of soluble fiber that may support digestive health. The presence of prebiotics can help nourish beneficial gut bacteria, which play a role in overall wellness.

Still, experts caution that alcohol should always be consumed carefully. Many studies have shown potential health risks linked to alcohol use. A 2025 report, for example, associated alcohol consumption with an increased risk of at least seven types of cancer.

If you’re celebrating with a traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal, the cabbage often served with corned beef also offers notable nutritional benefits. According to Healthline, cabbage is low in calories and provides more than one-third of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. It also contains vitamin K, folate, vitamin B6, and minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

The vegetable is rich in fiber and antioxidants that help protect cells from free radical damage. Its fiber content also supports digestion and may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it a healthy addition to many diets

Cabbage is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while its potassium content can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels—an important factor in cardiovascular health.

While corned beef, another St. Patrick’s Day staple, offers protein as well as nutrients such as iron and B vitamins, it is high in sodium and saturated fat, so should be eaten in moderation.

You might also add a slice or two of Irish brown bread to the meal. This healthier variation of Irish soda bread uses whole-wheat flour instead of refined white flour, providing more fiber and nutrients from the whole grain. You’ll find the recipe here.