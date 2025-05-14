You Could Live to 100 If You Can Pass This Test

A simple test can help gauge longevity. Research published in the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging found that grip strength is “an indispensable biomarker for older adults.” Grip strength refers to the measure of force exerted by the hand and forearm muscles when gripping an object. It is a simple yet powerful indicator of overall muscle health, which can reflect the body's physical condition.

Studies have shown that reduced grip strength is associated with frailty, decreased mobility, and a higher risk of falls among older adults. Furthermore, it can indicate underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, or neurological disorders, which often become more prevalent with age.

In a Canadian study, researchers examined the connection between grip strength and mortality in 140,000 adults. They found that poor hand grip strength was linked to a higher risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and death.

Grip is also an indicator of cognitive and mental health. A 2022 study found that increased grip strength was associated with better cognitive function, less depression and anxiety, and higher life satisfaction.

Researchers have found that individuals with weaker grip strength are more likely to experience early mortality, slower recovery from illnesses, and a diminished quality of life. Conversely, those with stronger grip strength tend to enjoy longer, healthier lives.

The simplicity of the grip strength test using a dynameter makes it a convenient and cost-effective tool for assessing aging and longevity across diverse populations.

According to Eat This, Not That! you can test your grip strength at home, without the need for a dynameter, by simply squeezing a tennis ball. Researcher Joshua Davidson, of the University of Derby in England, developed this test.

Grab a tennis ball in one hand and squeeze for as long as you can before being fatigued. Try to squeeze the ball for 15 to 30 seconds. If you can perform this test successfully, it’s one measure that could predict you may live to 100, according to research.

But don’t lose heart if you didn’t pass the test. You can improve your grip strength, says GoodRx. Some of those moves might already be part of your fitness routine. For example, functional exercises –– such as deadlifts, woodchops, and pull-ups on a bar –– engage your hands and other muscle groups.