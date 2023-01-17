Study: Frequent Visits to Green Spaces Linked to Lower Prescription Medication Use

New research from Finland shows that regularly visiting green spaces in cities, such as parks and community centers, is associated with reduced use of certain prescription medications. The association also included frequent visitation of blue spaces, such as lakes, said the researchers. The researchers analyzed medications typically prescribed for depression, anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure and asthma.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the team set out to determine if visiting green and blue spaces, rather than viewing them from home from a window, for example, affected prescription drug use. Green spaces were defined as forests, gardens, castle parks, zoos, and natural grasslands, moors, and wetlands. Blue spaces were defined as sea, lakes, and rivers. The 10 scientists from the department of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare in Kuopio published their findings in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

The researchers analyzed the responses of 16,000 randomly selected residents of Finland’s largest cities ─ Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa ─ to the Helsinki Capital Region Environmental Health Survey conducted in 2015-2016. The survey was designed to gather information on how city dwellers over the age of 25 experience residential green and blue spaces within a one-kilometer radius of home. The final analysis included 6,000 participants who completed the study.

The participants were also asked questions about their history of prescribed drug use, says the Post, for mental health conditions, hypertension, and asthma. The researchers also delved into how often the participants visited green or blue spaces and whether they could view these spaces from home.

The results showed that viewing blue or green spaces didn’t affect prescription drug use but visiting them did. Compared with less than one weekly visit, visiting three or four times weekly was associated with 33% lower chances of using mental health medications, 36% lower odds of using blood pressure meds, and 26% lower odds of using asthma drugs.

While cause and effect could not be evaluated in this observational study, the author said spending time outdoors in serene spaces appears to be beneficial to health.

“Mounting scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of nature exposure is likely to increase the supply of high-quality green spaces in urban environments and promote their active use. This might be one way to improve health and welfare in cities,” they wrote.

Green and blue spaces have the potential to positively impact human health, according to Yale Environment Review. Research shows that these spaces not only have ecological benefits, but they also contribute to bringing communities together while helping to reduce loneliness and stress.

“Mental health is truly strengthened when urban planners deliberately design green and blue spaces so that they feel safe for marginalized communities, have features for seniors and youth alike, and are open and easily reached by all,” wrote the Yale experts.