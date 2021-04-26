Gotu Kola Helps Prevent Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Decline

Gotu Kola, often called “the herb of longevity,” is a popular remedy in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. Eastern practitioners say that the plant has brain-boosting powers, helps heal skin conditions, and promotes healthy kidneys and livers.

According to a 2016 study, people who suffered from a stroke improved their cognitive skills and memory function after taking 750 milligrams of gotu kola daily. The experts at Healthline recommend taking 750 to 1,000 milligrams daily of this potent herb for two weeks to help improve memory and learning.

In 2012, scientists performed a study on mice suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and found that giving them the herb helped clear up behavioral abnormalities associated with the disease. In laboratory studies, gotu kola extract appeared to protect brain cells against toxicity. According to Healthline, you can take between 30 and 60 drops of the extract daily, carefully following the manufacturer’s directions.

Another animal study found that gotu kola reduces anxiety and stress. It is also a powerful antidepressant, according to a study published in the Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences.

Several investigations have demonstrated that gotu kola can be an effective topical treatment for varicose veins, according to WebMD. Participants in an eight-week study showed significant improvement in their vein health and in the appearance of varicose veins. The herb helped reduce both inflammation and pain. Other research found that gotu kola helps prevent fluid retention, ankle swelling, and poor circulation that have happen on flights longer than three hours.

For new moms, applying a topical cream may help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, says Healthline. The terpenoids found in gotu kola increase collagen production in the body and can help prevent new stretch marks as well as improve the presence of existing ones. In the same manner, applying the herb to wounds can speed healing an minimize scarring.

While gotu kola is typically safe for most people, it is best to check with your healthcare practitioner before taking the herb. Side effects could include drowsiness, nausea, dizziness, diarrhea, and skin irritation. Experts recommend taking the herb for no more than 14 days, according to WebMD. Take a two-week break before resuming its use.