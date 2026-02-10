Scurvy a Potential New Side Effect of Taking GLP-1s

The popular class of weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1s may be contributing to a resurgence of an old disease: scurvy. Once called “sailor’s disease,” scurvy — a severe deficiency of vitamin C — plagued maritime explorers for centuries and is estimated to have killed more than 2 million sailors between the 16th and 19th centuries due to the lack of fresh fruits and vegetables on long voyages.

Researchers from the Newcastle School of Health Sciences in New South Wales, Australia, reviewed what — and how much — patients eat while taking GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. The team found that although many people lose weight on these medications, some also become malnourished and develop vitamin deficiencies, including scurvy.

The researchers stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced diet even when appetite is suppressed by medication.

“A reduction in body weight does not automatically mean the person is well-nourished or healthy,” study author Clare Collins told the Australian Financial Review. “Nutrition plays a critical role in health and right now it’s largely missing from the evidence.”

Symptoms of scurvy include fatigue, swollen and bleeding gums, joint pain, and anemia. If left untreated, scurvy can lead to serious complications, but it is easily prevented and treated by consuming adequate amounts of vitamin C–rich foods such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, and leafy greens.

Other nutritional deficiencies are also emerging. A 2025 study found that 13% of patients had a nutritional deficiency within 6 months of starting a GLP-1, rising to over 22% within one year. Vitamin D deficiency was the most common. Standard multivitamins often fail to provide enough vitamin D, calcium, and potassium to meet patients’ needs.

GLP-1 medications typically reduce caloric intake by 16% to 39%. Without careful dietary planning, that reduction can lead to inadequate intake of nutrients needed to support both physical and mental health.

According to a KFF Health Tracking Poll, about 12% of Americans are currently taking GLP-1 drugs.