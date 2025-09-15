WATCH TV LIVE

1 in 8 Americans Have Tried GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Monday, 15 September 2025 01:47 PM EDT

A new report finds that 1 in 8 Americans have tried a GLP-1 medication for weight loss. The Rand survey of 8,793 adults also revealed that women ages 50 to 64 are the most frequent users, with 1 in 5 having used the drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. These numbers may rise as a whopping 40.3% of adult Americans are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Science Daily, this largest survey of Americans and weight loss drug usage, found that the number of prescriptions for GLP-1 medications has tripled since 2020. Women are twice as likely as men to use these popular but pricey weight loss drugs between the ages of 30 and 49, according to the report. However, over the age of 65, men dominate the field of users.

While the weight loss medications have been shown to be effective, they do have side effects like nausea and diarrhea. The report found that about half of those who take GLP-1 agonists reported having nausea, and about one-third experienced diarrhea. Additionally, one-third of GLP-1 users reported that they suffered from vomiting while on the drugs. The majority of those who reported having side effects noted that they are mild and not serious.

The 2025 report, “New Weight Loss Drugs: GLP-1 Agonist Use and Side Effects in the United States” can be viewed at www.rand.org.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


