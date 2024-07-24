Best and Worst Foods When Taking Weight Loss Drugs

Medications called GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, help control blood sugar levels by increasing the release of insulin and slowing digestion. While these drugs are primarily used to treat those with Type 2 diabetes, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Saxenda have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss. And others may be used off-label to treat obesity.

According to J.P. Morgan Research, the GLP-1 market will exceed $100 billion by 2030, driven equally by diabetes and obesity usage. But nutrition plays a critical role in the effectiveness of these medications, says Health. For example, eating high-fat or sugary foods can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance. Using artificial sweeteners, unlike natural sugars, inhibits the body’s natural release of GLP-1s, and drinking alcohol with high-fat meals can supposes the effects of these drugs.

On the other hand, chewing slowly and eating protein before consuming carbohydrates can increase GLP-1 levels. Not paying attention to good nutrition while on these medications increases the risk of hypoglycemia, nutritional deficiencies, and even cardiovascular risk factors, such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Eating a healthy diet can optimize the effects of GLP-1s and boost their health and weight loss benefits.

Add these foods and beverages to your diet if you are taking GLP-1s:

• Whey protein found in milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese.

• Soy protein found in tofu, edamame, soy nuts.

• Lean protein found in chicken, eggs, and beans.

• Whole grains such as oats and quinoa.

• Beverages that have a low glycemic index such as water, coffee, green tea.

• Insoluble fiber found in nuts, peas, and cauliflower

• Leafy, green vegetables like spinach and kale.

• Fruits that are low in sugar such as berries, apples, and citrus fruit.

• Probiotics found in kefir, kimchi, and Greek yogurt.

Avoid these foods while taking GLP-1s:

• Alcohol, which can interfere with the secretion of GLP-1 and cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

• Added sugars. Sodas, energy drinks, sweetened juices and similar beverages can also lead to blood sugar spikes and may sabotage the action of GLP-1s.

• White bread and pasta. According to Healthline, you should avoid consuming these refined carbohydrates.