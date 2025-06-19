Garlic Supplement Boosts Cardiovascular Fitness

The health benefits of garlic have been researched for centuries. We know that it can help improve cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and protect against the common cold. Now, a recent study shows that taking an aged garlic supplement can boost cardiovascular performance and aerobic fitness.

Aerobic fitness, often referred to as cardiovascular or cardiorespiratory endurance, is one of the most significant markers of physical health. It measures the efficiency with which the body delivers oxygen to muscles during sustained physical activity. Whether it's walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling, aerobic exercise plays a pivotal role in bolstering the body's physiological functions, improving mental health, and maintaining overall well-being.

But arteries can stiffen with age, compromising blood circulation and decreasing the amount of oxygen delivered to the body’s tissues. This increases the risk for cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure and can make exercise more difficult and demanding on the body.

A recent study conducted by Karin Ried, director of research at the National Institute of Integrative Medicine, in Melbourne, Australia, found that Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) contributes to improved cardiovascular fitness because of its positive effect on the arteries. For her three-month study, 75 middle-aged recreational endurance athletes, both men and women, were divided into three groups. One group was given a placebo daily, the second group received a low-dose daily supplement of 1.2 grams of AGE powder, while the third group was given a higher 2.4-gram daily dose of the supplement.

At the end of the study, the researchers found that those taking the AGE powder showed significant improvement in their aerobic fitness. Other benefits seen in the supplement groups were improved endurance, increased aerobic power and quicker post-exercise recovery time. All of these factors point to improved exercise performance. These benefits were not seen in the placebo group.

The participants taking AGE also had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those in the placebo group. Interestingly, the group with the lower dose faired just as well as the ones who took the 2.4-gram dose.

“These results indicate that AGE is not only effective against arterial stiffness and hypertension but also improves the exercise capacity in healthy people and helps to build a body that’s resistant to fatigue,” noted Ried.