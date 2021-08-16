10 Proven Health Benefits of Garlic

Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician who is often referred to as the father of Western medicine, prescribed garlic for a variety of medical conditions. His famous quote, “Let food by thy medicine and medicine be thy food,” is still sage advice today.

Garlic has been long touted as an excellent healing herb with antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-viral properties. Scientists attribute its medicinal power to the sulfur compounds found in garlic, according to Healthline. Studies have shown that garlic not only improves cardiovascular health, it may also prevent Alzheimer’s disease, boost your athletic performance, and help you live longer.

The Egyptians fed their slaves garlic to make them stronger when building the pyramids, says a leading report on the history and efficacy of the herb. Garlic has been dubbed the “Russian penicillin” because Russian doctors treated wounded soldiers with the herb during World War II. Today, many health experts advise eating garlic or taking aged garlic extract supplements to ward off colds, flu, and other diseases.

Here’s a list of the benefits of garlic: