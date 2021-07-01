6 Foods You Should Never Wash

During the past year we have been super zealous about cleanliness in all areas of life, including washing our groceries and even the cloth grocery bags we carry them in. But experts say that some foods should be left alone and that washing them can do more harm than good.

*Poultry. According to WebMD, poultry should not be washed. It is safer to kill bacteria by cooking it to 165° F, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA also found that 60% of people who washed raw poultry in the sink left behind a residue containing bacteria and 26% transferred those bacteria to their lettuce.

*Prewashed salads. Many packaged greens say they have been triple-washed to remove debris. There is no need to repeat the process.

*Eggs. Washing eggs actually transfers bacteria into the shell by destroying the natural protection. Just before laying an egg, the hen adds a protective layer or cuticle to the outside of the shell. This coating, called a bloom, according to Better Hens and Gardens, seals the shell pores, prevents bacteria from getting into the shell, and reduces moisture loss from the egg. These are all designed to make the egg last longer. Always keep eggs in the refrigerator and cook them thoroughly.

*Red meat. Some of the bacteria in red meat is lodged deep between the fibers so it will not wash off, says WebMD. Besides washing meat in the sink will also lead to cross contamination of bacteria. Cook meat to an internal temperature of at least 145° F.

*Mushrooms. While the USDA recommends washing any produce that does not say “pre-washed” on the label, mushrooms act like sponges and soak up water, so the best way is to clean them is with a damp paper towel. According to WebMD, if you forage for wild mushrooms like morels, prepare them by soaking in salted lukewarm water for 30 minutes and then rinse with clean water to remove all remaining dirt.

*Fish. The same no-wash rule applies to fish. The safest way to remove bacteria is to thoroughly cook it. How to best prepare and cook fish varies by the variety of the seafood, as do adequate internal temperatures. This excellent article compiled by the staff of Fine Dining Lovers describes the most effective strategies for safely cooking all different types of fish.

And a Few Foods You Should Wash

According to WebMD, melons should be washed because they have netted skin that have microorganisms from dirt and fertilizer all over them. Wash them carefully before cutting. Grains like farro and quinoa can also be rinsed to remove the dust.

Rinsing canned beans is also a good idea because you can slash their sodium content by half.

And if you drink soda from a can, it is smart to clean the top to remove bacteria.