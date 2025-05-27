6 Fruits Packed With Calcium

We know the importance of calcium to help keep bones and teeth strong. Yet research reveals that 42% of Americans don’t get enough of this mineral, according to TODAY. That could be especially true if you follow a plant-based diet or eschew milk and dairy products that are prime sources of calcium.

While fruits aren’t the richest sources of calcium, consuming extra servings during the day along with other fortified foods, dairy and greens can add up. The National Institutes of Health recommends about 1,000 milligrams of calcium daily for most adults, adding that children, teens and older adults require more. A glass of milk has about 300 milligrams of calcium while a piece of fruit typically has 20 to 50 milligrams. Fruit juice is often fortified with calcium and offers a goof alternative to dairy products. Eating whole fruits provides other healthy vitamins and nutrients along with calcium, adds registered dietitian Patricia Bannan.

Here are some of the best choices if you want to up your calcium intake with fruit:

• Oranges. Oranges contain approximately 40 to 50 milligrams of calcium per medium-sized fruit. Additionally, orange juice is often fortified with calcium, providing a much higher amount that can range from 300 milligrams or more per serving.

• Black currants. Black currants contain approximately 55 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams, making them a decent source of this mineral when incorporated into a balanced diet. This member of the berry family also is chock full of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties say researchers.

• Dried figs. According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, 100 grams of dried figs contain 162 milligrams of calcium or 16% of the Daily Value. Bannan says that these deliciously sweet fruits are one of the best sources of calcium.

• Blackberries. High in fiber and low in calories, calcium-rich blackberries also help prevent cancer, according to research. One cup of fresh blackberries has about 42 milligrams of calcium.

• Papayas. According to experts at the Cleveland Clinic, one small papaya has about 31 milligrams of calcium. Papayas are also rich in phytonutrients that help digestive health, vision and may even prevent cancer.

• Kiwi. These cute little fruits contain 26 milligrams of calcium and offer more vitamin C than an orange. Kiwis contain a high amount of magnesium and potassium and have little sugar making them an ideal snack.