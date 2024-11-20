Use a Food Thermometer to Prevent Food Poisoning

Each year, one in six people suffer from food poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And because turkey can harbor Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens and other bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, it is important to follow food guidelines to keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving.

Experts at the USDA say that using a food thermometer is the only reliable way to ensure that your food is cooked thoroughly. When you are preparing meat, poultry and eggs it is important to cook them to an internal temperature that can destroy the harmful microorganisms that lurk in the food.

According to the Food Network, you can even use these thermometers to check the temperature of baked bread, cooking oil, and tempered chocolate. If you’re planning to host a holiday meal, your most important kitchen tool is a meat thermometer, says AARP.

It not only measures the internal temperature of cooked meat so you can determine whether it’s safe to eat, but it can also help you avoid that dry turkey breast or a steak that’s too rare.

Here is a handy guide from FoodSafety.gov:

• Roasts, steaks and chops: Beef, pork, veal and lamb should be cooked until the internal temperature reaches 145°F, with a three-minute “rest time” after removal from the heat source.

• Ground meats: 160°F ​

• Poultry: ﻿Whole, parts or ground poultry and stuffing inside poultry should be at 165°F﻿. ​

• Leftovers: Heat leftovers thoroughly to 165°F.​

• Eggs and egg dishes: Cook eggs and egg-based dishes such as frittata to 160°F. ​

• Fish: Cook fish to 145°F. The fish should be opaque and separate easily with a fork.​ Cook shrimp, lobster and scallops until the flesh is pearly white. Cook oysters, clams and mussels until their shells open.

Selecting the right meat thermometer depends on cost and ease of use. Most people choose oven-safe digital probe thermometers or instant-read thermometers. When taking the temperature of the food, insert the probe two to two and a half inches into the thickest part of the food while it cooks. ​

According to Serious Eats and the Food Network, the number one choice for handy and dependable meat thermometers are those made by ThermoWorks. You can find more of the top picks for 2024 on their websites.