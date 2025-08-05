5 Foods That Fuel Your Muscles

As we age, one of the most significant threats to our strength and independence is sarcopenia — the gradual loss of muscle mass and function that begins as early as our 30s and accelerates with each passing decade. This condition can stealthily undermine mobility, increasing the risk of falls, frailty, and loss of vitality.

However, the right diet can play a powerful role in fighting back. By incorporating muscle-friendly foods rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, we can actively help preserve lean tissue and support a robust, active lifestyle well into our golden years.

According to AARP, Mediterranean and Japanese diets offer better protection against sarcopenia than the typical Western diet because they're low in fat while being high in vegetables, fruits, and high-quality protein.

Experts say that the most important way to preserve muscle function is to eat lots of protein, about 1-1.2 grams per kilogram of weight or 75-90 grams per day for a 165-pound person, says the Mayo Clinic.

Here are five top foods to help preserve muscle mass and strength:

Chicken. A small 3.5-ounce portion — the size of your palm — of boneless, skinless chicken breast provides 35 grams of quality protein.

Wild salmon. In addition to being an excellent source of protein, wild salmon is rich in vitamin D. Research shows that vitamin D deficiency contributes to muscle loss. There are 25 grams of protein in a 3.5 ounce serving of wild salmon. Trout and tuna are also good sources.

Eggs. The much-maligned egg is another excellent source of protein and vitamin D. One large egg has six grams of protein and a hefty amount of vitamin D.

Beans. While beans are considered incomplete proteins because they lack some of the amino acids our bodies can't create, pairing beans with rice or quinoa completes the profile. A one-half cup portion of black beans has 7.6 grams of protein.

Tofu. Tofu, a soy-based product, is rich in well-rounded protein. One-half cup contains 21.8 grams of protein.

You can also try protein powders to bolster your daily intake. As people age, their appetite may decrease so having a protein-packed smoothie daily can help you reach the recommended amount of protein to fuel muscles.

Exercise is also vital for muscle health, says Roger A. Fielding, a senior scientist at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Center at Tufts University.

Your capacity to build muscle does diminish with age, but it doesn't go away.