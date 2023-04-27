Never Eat These Foods Past Their Expiration Date

With groceries costing 10% more this year than they did last year, you certainly do not want to throw food out. Experts say that, in general, expiration dates on food labels are ultra conservative and it’s best to gauge freshness by taste, smell and appearance. However, there are some notable exceptions. Here are foods that do not fare well after their expiration date.

• Meats. Janilyn Hutchings, a Certified Professional in Food Safety (CP-FS) says that ground beef, steak and chicken can still be safe to eat after the use by date, but watch for signs of spoilage such as odor, discoloring and mold. You can also try the fingerprint test. “If you press down on the chicken and it bounces back, it’s still good,” she says. “If the imprint of your finger stays, it’s likely not good and should be thrown away.”

• Infant formula. According to Delish, federal law requires food manufacturers to provide expiration dates for infant formula. After the expiration date, the nutrients in the formula may decrease, and won’t match the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) mandated nutrients listed on the label.

• Eggs. Eggs are very costly so it’s hard to throw them away. But better safe than sorry, says Hutchings, since eggs can carry salmonella, a bacterium that can make you ill. Try the float test to assess freshness. Place the egg in a large cup or bowl of water. If it sinks, it is still fresh, but if it floats, it’s likely old. A spoiled egg will also have an odor when you crack it open, according to FSIS.

• Milk, half-and-half, and whipping cream. According to Prevention, milk products have a protein content that’s a good medium for bacterial growth. If they develop a sour smell, off color or curdling, toss them. Typically, these products last a week in the fridge once open.

• Soft cheeses. Cream cheese, cottage cheese and ricotta have a high moisture content that allows bacteria and mold to grow. These cheeses usually last a week in the fridge but toss anything that has visible signs of spoilage. The same rule holds for other soft cheeses such as Brie, gorgonzola, and Camembert.

• Lettuce and cabbage. Produce, most often leafy greens, accounts for about half of foodborne illnesses each year, says Prevention. It’s important to store lettuce in the fridge but make sure it is dry as wet lettuce may spoil more quickly. Toss the whole head if it begins to get slimy. Cabbage can last for months, however, if you peel off the outer leaves when they get soft.

• Prepackaged lettuce. Once opened, prepackaged lettuce can spoil within days. Toss the whole bag or container if the produce looks slimy. You don’t have to wash lettuce that says it has been pre-washed. In fact, washing it again risks cross-contamination with surfaces in your kitchen, say experts.

• Leftovers. Most leftovers are okay for a few days in the fridge, but after that, your risk of food poisoning increases. Make sure to refrigerate or freeze leftovers within two hours of cooking and cut large pieces into smaller ones or divide casseroles or soups into smaller portions so they will cool down faster and reach a safe storage temperature in the refrigerator.

• Deli meat. Moisture combined with a lack of salt speeds up the spoilage of deli meat, says Delish. This can lead to bacterial growth, which can cause food poisoning. If your cold cuts smell or look slimy, it’s time to toss them.

• Strawberries. If your strawberries suddenly develop a white, furry coat they should be tossed, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Since mold spores are airborne, there’s a good chance that the entire container of strawberries is contaminated. Some molds can make you sick or cause allergic reactions, so it’s best to err on the safe side. If you notice your fruit is approaching the expiration date, place the berries on a cookie sheet and freeze individually to extend the shelf life and use the berries later in a smoothie or cooked desserts.