How to Eat Your Way to More Energy Every Day

Food is the fuel our bodies need to keep functioning. Making the right dietary choices can prevent that feeling of running on empty. In order to maximize the nutrients in food and have enough time to digest them, you need to eat the right foods at the right time, say experts.

Eating a hearty breakfast and avoiding late night dining will not only provide more energy and reduce fatigue throughout the day, it will also boost your overall health and help disease.

Here are the 10 top strategies for optimizing your daily food choices to boost energy: