Recalls are Rising: The Top 10 Riskiest Foods

If you are concerned by the number of food recalls in the news, you’re not alone. There was a 41% increase in food recalls in 2024 due to contamination with salmonella, E. coli, and listeria, according to the U.S Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.

In addition, confirmed cases of foodborne illness rose by 20% and related hospitalizations and deaths more than doubled, says Consumer Reports. Tens of millions of Americans suffer illness from foodborne bacteria every year reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the recent staff and budget cuts in departments responsible for food safety at the Food and Drug Administration, it is even more important for consumers to be informed about the safety of the food they are buying and feeding their families.

Every year, Consumer Reports (CR) ranks the 10 foods with the most recalls and risk to consumers based on bacterial contamination. The latest list includes 10 foods that caused the greatest number of illnesses and deaths in 2024 as well as how widespread the outbreaks were, the number of recalls, and the amount of food recalled.

Here are CR’s top 10 riskiest foods:

Deli meat. The largest instance of foodborne illness caused by listeria in liverwurst in a Boar’s Head plant led to a recall of 7 million pounds of all types of cold cuts by the company. Boar’s Head announced it would no longer make liverwurst as a result. CR says that people at high risk for listeria infection — older people, pregnant women, or children under the age of 5 — should skip deli meat altogether unless it’s served piping hot to kill harmful bacteria. Prepacked cold cuts may be a safer option. Cucumbers. Whole cucumbers and sliced cucumbers were recalled in separate incidents in 2024. These vegetables can be contaminated by bacteria from animal waste in the soil or irrigation water. When buying any fruit or vegetables, select those with skins intact and not bruised or broken. Washing and peeling can reduce the bacteria but not eliminate it altogether, says CR. Raw milk and cheese. In 2024, unpasteurized products from Raw Farms were linked to salmonella and E. coli as well as bird flu. Raw milk tends to be at a higher risk for contamination due to the absence of pasteurization, which kills harmful bacteria. Consumers are advised to seek pasteurized alternatives to mitigate the risk of illness. Soft cheeses. A routine test detected listeria in cotija and queso fresco cheeses at Rizo-Lopez Foods. The company recalled these and other dairy products that were linked to illnesses across 11 states. Stick to hard cheeses unless you’re cooking the soft cheese in a recipe. Always wash your hands after handling soft cheese. Eggs. Several large recalls last year involved eggs contaminated with salmonella. Eggs were also in short supply because of fears of the spread of bird flu. According to the Food and Drug Administration, you should buy eggs only if sold from a refrigerator or refrigerated case. Open the carton and make sure that the eggs are clean and the shells are not cracked. Store promptly in a clean refrigerator at a temperature of 40°F or below. Cook eggs until both the yolk and the white are firm. For recipes that call for eggs that are raw or undercooked when the dish is served — like Caesar salad dressing and homemade ice cream — use either shell eggs that have been treated to destroy salmonella, by pasteurization or another approved method, or pasteurized egg products. Onions. Contaminated onions caused one death last year after many people were sickened by eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders containing fresh, slivered onions. Buy fresh, whole onions and slice them yourself, discarding the first few layers that are most likely to be contaminated. Leafy greens. Many forms of produce in the U.S. are grown next to cattle farms where irrigation water can cause bacterial outbreaks. Last year, fresh spinach and romaine-iceberg mixes caused two E. coli outbreaks. Lower your risk of illness by buying hydroponic lettuce. When using whole heads discard outer leaves. Organic carrots. Grimmway Farms recalled organic bagged whole and baby carrots after they were connected to E. coli illnesses in 19 states. Here again, cooking is the safest way to protect yourself as washing and peeling can reduce bacteria but doesn’t remove all of it. Organic basil. Fresh herbs can also fall victim to soil contamination and packaged organic basil was linked to a salmonella outbreak in 14 states last year. Rinse herbs and use them in cooking rather than adding them raw to dishes. Cooked poultry and meat. Prepared foods go through a lot of processing before they hit the shelves, and each step increases the risk of contamination. Federal health officials found listeria in cooked poultry from BrucePac that lead to a massive recall of nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry. Thoroughly heat all frozen foods and when buying packaged salads and sandwiches that contain meat make sure they’ve been refrigerated properly and keep them cold until you are ready to eat.