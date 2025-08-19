WATCH TV LIVE

Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine Now Available for Home Use

person using a nasal spray
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 10:19 AM EDT

For the first time, people can get their annual flu vaccine without leaving the comfort of home.

FluMist, a nasal spray flu vaccine made by AstraZeneca, is now available for at-home use through a service called FluMist Home, the company announced.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved FluMist in 2003 for use in doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Last year, the FDA expanded approval, making it the first flu vaccine that can be self-administered, CBS News said.

FluMist Home allows customers to order the same nasal spray available at clinics, shipped directly to their homes. It will be offered in 34 states during the 2025-2026 flu season.

The cost of FluMist is covered by most commercial insurance, though there is an $8.99 shipping and processing fee, according to the online ordering platform. 

To order, customers provide personal information, medical history, insurance details and a payment.

FluMist is approved for people ages 2 to 49. Caregivers should administer the vaccine to children ages 2 to 17, according to the FDA.

The vaccine should not be used in people with severe allergies to its ingredients, eggs or other flu vaccines, according to the company

Full safety information and administration instructions are provided on the product website.

FluMist Home will launch in these states for the 2025-26 flu season:

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • California

  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Iowa

  • Idaho

  • Illinois

  • Massachusetts

  • Maryland

  • Maine

  • Michigan

  • Montana

  • North Carolina

  • North Dakota

  • Nebraska

  • New Hampshire

  • New Jersey

  • Nevada

  • Ohio

  • Oregon

  • Pennsylvania

  • South Carolina

  • South Dakota

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Utah

  • Virginia

  • Vermont

  • Washington

  • Wisconsin

  • Wyoming

The company noted that local pharmacy laws prevent it from being available everywhere.

© HealthDay


Newsmax Media, Inc.

