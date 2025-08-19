Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine Now Available for Home Use

For the first time, people can get their annual flu vaccine without leaving the comfort of home.

FluMist, a nasal spray flu vaccine made by AstraZeneca, is now available for at-home use through a service called FluMist Home, the company announced.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved FluMist in 2003 for use in doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Last year, the FDA expanded approval, making it the first flu vaccine that can be self-administered, CBS News said.

FluMist Home allows customers to order the same nasal spray available at clinics, shipped directly to their homes. It will be offered in 34 states during the 2025-2026 flu season.

The cost of FluMist is covered by most commercial insurance, though there is an $8.99 shipping and processing fee, according to the online ordering platform.

To order, customers provide personal information, medical history, insurance details and a payment.

FluMist is approved for people ages 2 to 49. Caregivers should administer the vaccine to children ages 2 to 17, according to the FDA.

The vaccine should not be used in people with severe allergies to its ingredients, eggs or other flu vaccines, according to the company.

Full safety information and administration instructions are provided on the product website.

FluMist Home will launch in these states for the 2025-26 flu season:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The company noted that local pharmacy laws prevent it from being available everywhere.