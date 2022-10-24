Experts Warn of 'Tripledemic' Threat This Season

Infectious disease experts warn that we are headed for a trifecta of illnesses this winter. After two years of wearing masks and practicing social distancing, Americans have had a reprieve from common viral illnesses, especially influenza. But that could change as more people are traveling and shunning protective measures, and fewer restrictions are in place.

According to The New York Times, COVID-19 cases are expected to rise, along with a surge of influenza cases. Added to the mix of viral threats is the recent increase in cases of a third illness, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, that has children’s hospitals overwhelmed across the U.S.

“We’re seeing everything come back with a vengeance,” said Dr. Alpana Waghmare, a pediatrician who specializes in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Public health officials predict that while most cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are expected to be mild, the triple threat of getting these illnesses together may sicken more people and flood our hospitals. This potential tripledemic is “uncharted territory” noted the experts.

According to experts, vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu are still the best protection against severe illness, although they may not prevent infection. Everyone should stay up to date with vaccines, and get them as soon as possible, especially the elderly, immunocompromised people, and pregnant women. Young children are particularly susceptible to influenza and RSV and may become severely ill because they have little prior immunity. At the present time, there is no vaccine for RSV.

“As of today, we are seeing equal numbers of COVID, flu and RSV and that’s really concerning because we are very early for flu and RSV activity,” said Dr. Diego Hijano, a pediatric infectious disease expert at St. Jude’s Research Hospital, according to the Times. “It’s going to be a rough winter.”

According to WBUR in Boston, Dr. Lawrence Madoff, medical director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, pointed out that the Southern Hemisphere, which is just wrapping up its flu season, had a particularly bad one this year.

“They had a very bad flu season, a severe flu season with about three times their normal level of the flu,” said Madoff. “So, there is reason to think it could be a worse flu season than typical here.” While experts urge everyone, but especially those over the age of 65, to get their flu vaccine, it must be noted that the standard flu shot is usually around 40% effective in preventing infection. A team of researchers is investigating a new type of vaccine for influenza that uses mRNA technology, similar to the COVID-19 vaccines, that may prove to be more effective in the future.

“This could be a game changer for how we treat the flu in the future,” said Dr. Jennifer Wang, a professor of infectious diseases at UMass Chan Medical School, who is one of the investigators. Right now, only 49% of North Americans plan to get a flu shot during the 2022-2023 flu season, according to a survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and 20% of people at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications are not planning to get vaccinated, says Dr. Gabe Mirkin.

“I think everyone over six months of age should be immunized for the flu, with few exceptions,” says Mirkin, adding that people should get their shot now, as it takes two weeks for the vaccine to protect you. For those with an impaired immune system or over age 65 he recommends getting the new super-potent vaccines available this year, Fluzone High-Dose, Flublok or adjuvanted Fluad.

People should also get the latest booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, says the Times, because it helps raise antibody levels against the new omicron variants spreading across the country. These include the BA.5 and BQ.1.1 variants that have sent COVID-19 cases soaring in Europe.