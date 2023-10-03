What You Should Know About Fish Oil Supplements

A new study published in JAMA Cardiology found that nearly 74% of labels on fish oil supplements provided at least one health benefit. Of those, only 19% used a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved health claim. The rest of the labels included broad claims that may not be supported by solid scientific evidence.

Since one in five U.S. adults over the age of 60 takes fish oil supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids in the form of EPA and DHA, this is important information. But experts say there are some science-backed benefits of omega-3’s, depending on the dosage and quality of supplements, so its more a case of “buyer beware” than avoid fish oil altogether.

According to the New York Post, the sale of fish oil supplements may reach a whopping $2.4 billion in sales by 2030. The recent study from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, found that the labels on some fish oil supplements make health claims that are unsubstantiated by research.

Labels can include two types of claims for health benefits: one qualified claim can mention a supplement’s potential to treat or prevent disease and must be approved by the FDA, while the second claim can describe how a supplement supports health, but must stop short of saying it prevents, treats, or cures any disease, says the Post.

Overall, about 74% of more than 2,800 supplements that were examined had labels that made at least one health claim, and only 19% included an FDA reviewed qualified health claim, says Medscape.

“That does not mean the health claim is unproven,” Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, a board-certified internist and integrative physician, tells Newsmax. “It means it is not FDA approved. This is an economic statement, not a scientific one.”

Studies have shown that the omega-3 fatty acids found in cold-water fish, such as salmon and mackerel, provide health benefits, and some research has also found that supplements are effective. For example, studies have shown that DHA and EPA given in a combined supplement at prescription levels, improved cognitive function in older adults with coronary heart disease.

High-dose omega-3 supplementation was also found effective in treating depression. Researchers found that omega-3 fatty acids helped modulate disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis and vision health.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) provides a comprehensive roundup of the substantiated health benefits as well as the potential benefits of fish oil that contains omega-3 fatty acids, including lowering triglyceride levels, cancer prevention and other conditions. It’s important to note that not all studies found that omega-3 fatty acid supplementation has proven health benefits. For example, in a 2018 study of more than 15,000 people with diabetes, the risk of a serious cardiovascular event was no different between people taking an omega-3 supplement and people who were not, says the Post.

Dr. Matthew Budoff, a leading cardiologist at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, and board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology, has performed many studies on omega-3 fatty acids and cardiovascular health.

“The REDUCE-IT trial with pure EPA shows great benefit for heart disease, reducing heart attacks, strokes and death by 26%,” he tells Newsmax. “That is supported by nine positive trials of pure EPA omega’3s including a plaque reduction study by my group called the Evaporate Trial. EPA is crucial for heart health.”

Budoff recommends consulting with your physicians for a prescription omega-3 formulation to derive the greatest health benefits from a supplement and to discuss potential risks and drug interactions.

The NIH also provides extensive information on omega-3s, including the best food sources and dosages.